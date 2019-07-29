Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Position; Shorts at Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Raised By 45.66%

Ing Groep Nv increased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) stake by 481.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 8,101 shares as Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS)’s stock rose 2.21%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 9,784 shares with $2.83M value, up from 1,683 last quarter. Essex Ppty Tr Inc now has $20.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $307.83. About 303,861 shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTNP) had an increase of 45.66% in short interest. TTNP’s SI was 762,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.66% from 523,200 shares previously. With 2.42M avg volume, 0 days are for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s short sellers to cover TTNP’s short positions. The SI to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 6.14%. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 66.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TTNP News: 21/03/2018 – TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MOLTENI MAKES INDIRECT STRATEGIC INVESTMENT THROUGH PURCHASE OF $2.4 MLN OF HORIZON’S DEBT; 30/05/2018 – Titan Pharmaceuticals and Braeburn Announce Mutual Termination of License Agreement for Probuphine(R) for Opioid Dependence; 21/03/2018 – TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MOLTENI MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $2.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Knight Therapeutics Announces Canadian Regulatory Approval for PROBUPHINE™ for Opioid Drug Dependence; 30/05/2018 – Titan Pharmaceuticals: Parties Will Immediately Transfer to Titan All Regulatory Documentation and Development Data Related to Probuphine; 21/03/2018 – TITAN GETS INITIAL EU2M PAYMENT, MAY GET ADDTL EU4.5M; 30/05/2018 – TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TITAN WILL REGAIN ALL RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZATION AND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF PROBUPHINE IN U.S. AND CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Titan Executes Agreement for Acquisition by Molteni of Probuphine in Europe and Other Select Territories; 20/04/2018 – KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS: PROBUPHINE FOR OPIOID DRUG DEPENDENCE; 30/05/2018 – Titan Pharmaceuticals And Braeburn Announce Mutual Termination Of License Agreement For Probuphine® For Opioid Dependence

More notable recent Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTNP) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Titan Pharma up 12% premarket on Probuphine distribution deal with CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Titan Pharmaceuticals Expands Patient Access To Probuphine® Via Specialty Product Distribution Agreement With CVS Caremark – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. The company has market cap of $15.27 million. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 820 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Axa owns 17,506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 44,261 shares. Cap Advisers holds 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 4,921 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,264 shares. Cwm Lc reported 11,436 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Inv owns 1,419 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Garland Cap Inc has 14,525 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 12,772 shares. Bancorporation invested in 1,633 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 3,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest owns 11,376 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 5,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 3,725 shares.

Ing Groep Nv decreased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 70,470 shares to 143,913 valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 31,637 shares and now owns 5,302 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity. The insider EUDY JOHN D sold $1.04M. SCORDELIS BYRON A also sold $644,771 worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Friday, February 8.

Among 4 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $301 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ESS in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 7 by Jefferies.