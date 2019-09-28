Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position By $377,000; Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund (MPA)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Ing Groep Nv decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 43.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 6,500 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 8,500 shares with $496,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $105.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 987,810 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth

Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund (MPA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 funds increased or started new holdings, while 11 trimmed and sold stakes in Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 1.17 million shares, down from 1.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Ing Groep Nv increased Chemours Co stake by 14,735 shares to 22,537 valued at $541,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 15,806 shares and now owns 43,062 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $189.08 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.11 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.