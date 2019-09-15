Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased Its Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $853,600; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake by $13.64 Million as Market Value Declined

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 511,600 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.73M, down from 531,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Get Interest From Carlyle, Blackstone; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS CIRSA; NO TERMS; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 172,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 279,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.18M, down from 452,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76M shares traded or 96.10% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 24/05/2018 – RBC CITES LAWMAKER HONCHARENKO ON UKRAINIAN ANTI-GRAFT COURT; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC I&TS names new global head for private capital services; 11/05/2018 – GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP GC.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$61 FROM C$45; 15/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 16/04/2018 – OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG POST.Vl : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 139,535 shares to 338,735 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 163,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top 2 Reasons RBC (USA) Stock Missed Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Embarrassingly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and CIBC (TSX:CM) Prove Canada’s Big Banks Stocks Are Resilient – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 511,600 shares stake. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.07% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 2.05M shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 11,700 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Limited accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rmb Ltd Com owns 6,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 90,400 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 267,904 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mathes Company invested 0.14% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.18% or 10.20 million shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 4,639 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton stated it has 6,450 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Com reported 3.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Scotia reported 86,034 shares stake.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31,563 shares to 40,091 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.