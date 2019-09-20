Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position By $3.12 Million; Cerner (CERN) Shorts Decreased By 15.96%

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) had a decrease of 15.96% in short interest. CERN’s SI was 11.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.96% from 13.70 million shares previously. With 2.82 million avg volume, 4 days are for Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)’s short sellers to cover CERN’s short positions. The SI to Cerner Corporation’s float is 3.71%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 489,578 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City

Ing Groep Nv decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 24.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 20,387 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 61,710 shares with $9.50 million value, down from 82,097 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $22.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 226,592 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity. 500 shares valued at $60,505 were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH on Tuesday, August 27.

Ing Groep Nv increased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 22,192 shares to 48,936 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 287,207 shares and now owns 300,964 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184’s average target is 36.15% above currents $135.15 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $357.88 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.60 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 37.47 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. 9,000 shares were bought by GREISCH JOHN J, worth $608,130.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 12.27% above currents $67.82 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 21. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $76 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, July 8. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CERN in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating.

