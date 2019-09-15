Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Position in Centurylink (CTL); Reilly Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Total S A (TOT) Stake as Shares Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 156.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 38,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 63,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, up from 24,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 8,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 23,613 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 32,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.31 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 24/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT IRAN SANCTIONS EXEMPTION; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 10,134 shares to 10,623 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership invested in 481,142 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.02% or 12,634 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dupont Cap reported 530,396 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 3.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Mercantile invested in 11,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment owns 47 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 104,392 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Capital has 0.72% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Comerica National Bank owns 314,731 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 1.10M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Btc Mgmt accumulated 0.39% or 203,548 shares. Arete Wealth has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 5.68M shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 1.25 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

