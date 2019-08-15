Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Its Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by $355,080 as Market Value Rose; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Methanex (MEOH) Position by $1.45 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 25,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 58,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 466,115 shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 53,506 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 41,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 2.14M shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 102,760 shares to 113,480 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 44,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,621 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cetera Advisor accumulated 8,869 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 1.71 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 423,022 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 556,175 shares. 900 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory L P. Blackrock invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 3,140 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 49,770 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

