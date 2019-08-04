Ing Groep Nv Has Boosted Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $373,660 as Market Valuation Declined; Litespeed Management Has Cut Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 2,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 8,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 1.21M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 171,620 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 73,713 shares to 8,001 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 198,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,504 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Proshare Llc has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wellington Management Gp Llp invested in 292,594 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Group Llc holds 0.02% or 13,171 shares in its portfolio. Lionstone Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 13.31% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 10,462 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset reported 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 27,635 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated holds 0% or 15 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 7,938 shares. Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.