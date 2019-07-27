Ing Groep Nv Decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake; FLUX POWER HOLDINGS (FLUX) Sellers Increased By 13.95% Their Shorts

Ing Groep Nv decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 76.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 9,010 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 2,815 shares with $354,000 value, down from 11,825 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sempra Energy, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRE); 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

FLUX POWER HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:FLUX) had an increase of 13.95% in short interest. FLUX’s SI was 4,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.95% from 4,300 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 1 days are for FLUX POWER HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s short sellers to cover FLUX’s short positions. The stock decreased 28.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9. About 1,743 shares traded or 231.37% up from the average. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04 million for 28.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 17,640 shares to 312,421 valued at $77.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 5,590 shares and now owns 68,372 shares. Edgewell Pers Care Co was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Monday, February 11. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Neumann Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Sei Invs Communication holds 0.03% or 61,717 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Company Brokerage Incorporated reported 15,278 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 3.37M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 22,132 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 492 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 58,626 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 17,577 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 235,167 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 3,308 shares. Moreover, Teilinger Cap has 49.59% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Howland Capital Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.59 million. The Company’s products include battery cell management system that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and battery modules, which are energy storage modules for industrial, governmental, and grid storage applications, as well as electrical vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers air-cooled and liquid-cooled chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including industrial equipment and portable energy storage.

