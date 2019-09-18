Ing Groep Nv Decreased Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Value Declined, Cbre Clarion Securities Cut Its Position by $135.93 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 12,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 327,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.49 million, down from 340,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.71. About 2.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 854,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.55 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.89. About 761,074 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48 million for 12.78 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 12,905 shares to 99,096 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 43,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,574 are owned by Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 141,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 130,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.04M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa accumulated 0.36% or 278,245 shares. Allstate holds 46,407 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,784 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability owns 3,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 329,346 are owned by Sei Invests. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 2,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 3,530 shares. 35 are held by Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,969 shares to 15,863 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 94,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

