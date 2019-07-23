Ing Groep Nv Decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position By $814,032; Ranger Equity Bear Bear Etf (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Shorts Raised By 61.18%

Ing Groep Nv decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) stake by 74.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 16,959 shares as Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT)’s stock rose 1.31%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 5,700 shares with $276,000 value, down from 22,659 last quarter. Liberty Ppty Tr now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 1.38M shares traded or 79.80% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Ranger Equity Bear Bear Etf (NYSEARCA:HDGE) had an increase of 61.18% in short interest. HDGE’s SI was 497,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 61.18% from 308,600 shares previously. With 274,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Ranger Equity Bear Bear Etf (NYSEARCA:HDGE)’s short sellers to cover HDGE’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 103,279 shares traded. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) has declined 19.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 3,273 shares to 5,389 valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,999 shares and now owns 5,159 shares. Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) was raised too.