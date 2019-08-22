Ing Groep Nv Decreased Citigroup (C) Position; Shorts at Murphy Oil (MUR) Lowered By 4.19%

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. MUR’s SI was 19.37M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 20.21 million shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 8 days are for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s short sellers to cover MUR’s short positions. The SI to Murphy Oil Corporation’s float is 11.86%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 325,073 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c

Ing Groep Nv decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 73.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 338,678 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 123,912 shares with $7.71 million value, down from 462,590 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 2.62 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Beach Energy Target Cut 4.2% to A$1.14/Share by Citi; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.75% above currents $63.82 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv increased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 9,253 shares to 20,559 valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 77,636 shares and now owns 249,625 shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 137,476 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0.06% or 97,427 shares in its portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.84% stake. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 578,778 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communications invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). West Virginia-based Security Trust has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 166,991 were accumulated by King Luther Management. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 150,581 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 70,603 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 1.32M shares. 340,917 were reported by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Capital Mgmt Corp invested 7.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Causeway Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.54% or 4.05 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 45.85% above currents $19.54 stock price. Murphy Oil had 11 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $31.5 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 23. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22.