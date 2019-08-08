Ing Groep Nv Cut Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $11.71 Million as Market Value Declined; Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake Lifted by Serengeti Asset Management Lp

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 198,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,504 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 225,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 5.06 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 209,528 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,137 shares to 51,121 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 20.68M shares. Zebra Management Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Parsec Financial Management Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 645,030 shares. Axa reported 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monetary Mgmt Group, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,143 shares. 198,444 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 27,558 shares. At Bankshares holds 0.18% or 25,383 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Cap Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,782 shares. West Oak Ltd Co has invested 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 25,985 are owned by Amer Registered Advisor Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 769,270 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,965 shares.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).