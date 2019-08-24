Ing Groep Nv Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Shares Rose; As Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose, Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 209,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 214,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Summit Strategies has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital City Tru Fl holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,237 shares. First Bancorp invested in 1.07% or 62,720 shares. Papp L Roy Associate accumulated 95,803 shares. Dodge Cox owns 1.09 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hm Limited Com has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intact Invest stated it has 2,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap LP reported 182,300 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd stated it has 14,850 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 42,000 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc reported 97,638 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has 2.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 230,632 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Llc has 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Fin Svcs Grp Inc reported 2,212 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,000 shares to 31,746 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stelac Advisory Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 842 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Salley And Associate accumulated 1,470 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakmont Corp has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,678 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company owns 14,551 shares. Selway Asset Management accumulated 22,485 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 116,937 shares. First Financial Corp In reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 7,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wills Fincl Gru has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,184 shares.