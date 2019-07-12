Ing Groep Nv Cut Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $17.58 Million; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Raised Position by $7.80 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 211,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,919 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 221,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.27 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 366,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,541 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 6,853 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 100 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 238,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 108,051 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Rech Global Investors reported 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Yakira Capital Inc holds 0.72% or 51,427 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability accumulated 377,319 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 46,475 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.69% or 1.59M shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,789 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Saturna Corporation has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Huawei Saga: Hard to Find a Winner – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Options – Business Wire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $494.08M for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Retail Bank reported 25,066 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 103,388 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 159,886 shares. Comm Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cleararc holds 11,948 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 69,683 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mirador LP holds 3,715 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Fin invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Park Avenue Secs Ltd owns 13,281 shares. Nomura Inc has 137,641 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.