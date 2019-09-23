Ing Groep Nv Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); As Vipshop Holdings Limited Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 0.2 Ordinary Shares Usd0.0001) (VIPS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Trimmed Position

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 16,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.73 million, up from 73,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16M shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 0.2 Ordinary Shares Usd0.0001) (VIPS) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 6.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 20.07 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.24 million, down from 26.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 0.2 Ordinary Shares Usd0.0001) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 5.60 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 292,257 shares to 26,630 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,810 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,574 shares in its portfolio. L & S Advsr Inc owns 9,275 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 19,746 shares. Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 3,410 shares. Meritage Port reported 36,751 shares stake. Charter Trust Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,536 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,521 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. The Wyoming-based Friess Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 450 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 1.99M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,321 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 28,646 shares.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.80M for 18.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.