Ing Groep Nv Boosted Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $14.34 Million as Shares Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Stake

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 707.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 52,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 59,960 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, up from 7,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $272.65. About 905,782 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.53. About 2.58M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 51,403 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 1,205 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Palisade Ltd Llc Nj has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 23,536 shares. Chase Counsel owns 9,209 shares. Kentucky-based Field Main Bank has invested 0.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 96,648 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 110 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa accumulated 1,125 shares. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 1,452 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.22% or 8,833 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd owns 4,426 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.83% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 211,798 shares to 9,919 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,850 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.