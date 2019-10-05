Ing Groep Nv Boosted Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $526,156; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While De Burlo Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 2,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 7,946 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 5,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 96,478 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, down from 125,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,298 shares. Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 56,660 shares. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,313 shares. 21,400 were accumulated by Csu Producer Resources. Independent Investors holds 1.36% or 17,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,081 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,524 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,966 shares. Capital Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 18,349 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 545 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 17,635 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 88,520 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Management has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.05% or 14,388 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 54,045 shares to 433,579 shares, valued at $53.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,159 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 77,850 shares to 134,537 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 72,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc owns 192,591 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc holds 15,893 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.07% or 113,198 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc stated it has 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keating Inv Counselors owns 50,710 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Ltd owns 6,086 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory holds 669,102 shares. Tiedemann Lc owns 13,839 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 113,517 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 426,472 shares. 76,886 were reported by Murphy. Riverbridge stated it has 18,350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Lc stated it has 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.