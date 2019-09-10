Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $250.57. About 68,713 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 1.97M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 24/05/2018 – POLMED SA POMP.WA – SIGNS 32 MLN ZLOTY LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ING BANK ŚLĄ; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 13/03/2018 – ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B; 07/03/2018 – BOAML’S WIDMER, ING’S NUGENT COMMENT ON METALS STRATEGIST PANEL; 11/03/2018 – KB CONDUCTING INITIAL DUE DILIGENCE FOR ING LIFE BID: DAILY; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – ING Says U.K. Gender Pay Gap of 43% Is Likely to Widen Next Time

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares to 184,807 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,642 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 58.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Mgmt invested in 6,560 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 39 shares. Bell Retail Bank reported 3,212 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited reported 1,941 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 19,798 are held by Art Advsr Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,604 shares in its portfolio. Sq Advsr Limited Company holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 390,263 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 60,539 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 98,058 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).