Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Holding Lifted by Rock Point Advisors Llc; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $4.57 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 3.13M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING; 12/03/2018 – Dutch government wants to block 50 pct pay increase for ING’s CEO; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 22/03/2018 – ING Groep NV CDS Widens 11 Bps; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – MANDATE: ING BANK EUR BENCHMARK 10Y COVERED BOND; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – ING BANK A.S., DENIZBANK A.S AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 13/03/2018 – ING: Withdrawl Follows Shareholder Reaction; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 759,822 shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares to 24,441 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,966 shares, and cut its stake in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).

