Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Holder Rock Point Advisors Upped Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Discovery Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.96 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 551,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 3.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07 million, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 84.46M shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 8.65 million shares traded or 157.07% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 17/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 6 Bps; 13/03/2018 – ING: Withdrawl Follows Shareholder Reaction; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER & FRONTING BANK, IS IN PROCESS OF SEEKING CREDIT APPROVAL IN ORDER TO ACCEDE TO RSA; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 12/03/2018 – Dutch government wants to block 50 pct pay increase for ING’s CEO; 04/05/2018 – ING SLASKI SAYS EU BUDGET CUTS TO IMPACT POLAND FROM 2023; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,970 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.