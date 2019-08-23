Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.52 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Raised by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.10M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Pft EUR1.23B; 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 09/05/2018 – ING’s Lower Fee Income Overshadows CEO Hamers’s `Solid’ Quarter; 21/05/2018 – POLAND’S ING BANK TO BUY UNION INVESTMENT LOCAL UNIT: DGP; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over […]; 09/05/2018 – Argentine Turn to IMF For Loan a `Harsh Reality Check’: ING

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $356.1. About 7.92M shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 79,386 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,995 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 0.18% stake. Churchill Mngmt Corp invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Cap Management has invested 2.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,124 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 1,318 shares. City Hldgs Communications, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,817 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru stated it has 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin Com Tn has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Interstate Bankshares owns 1,872 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd invested in 10,227 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,541 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 1.72M shares. 4,337 were accumulated by Appleton Partners Ma. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.33% or 1,609 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 8,529 shares.

