ING Groep N.V. (ING)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), both competing one another are Life Insurance companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep N.V. 12 0.00 N/A 1.32 8.43 Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.34 14.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aegon N.V. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ING Groep N.V. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ING Groep N.V. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.8% 0.4% Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep N.V. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aegon N.V.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ING Groep N.V. and Aegon N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 8%. Insiders held 1% of ING Groep N.V. shares. Comparatively, 10.1% are Aegon N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ING Groep N.V. -3.65% -4.15% -11.97% -8.49% -27.21% 4.13% Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81%

For the past year ING Groep N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aegon N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ING Groep N.V. beats Aegon N.V.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.