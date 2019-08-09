Ing Groep N V (ING) Stock Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Increased by $1.47 Million Its Stake; Water Asset Management Stake in Xylem (XYL) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 2.87 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 29/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 22 Bps; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Dutch government wants to block 50 pct pay increase for ING’s CEO; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.21. About 836,455 shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are You An Income Investor? Don't Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Does Xylem Inc.'s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Can Xylem Inc.'s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on May 07, 2019.