Ing Groep N.V. (ING) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Stake by $5.82 Million; Boyar Asset Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $332,633 as Stock Value Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ing Groep N.V. (ING) by 48.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 529,285 shares as the company's stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.75M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ing Groep N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 1.96 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc analyzed 2,501 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,119 shares to 1,481 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 688,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 100,653 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 4.56% or 411,729 shares. Rice Hall James And Llc holds 0.01% or 1,850 shares. Corsair Management Limited Partnership has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,900 are owned by Alethea Management Lc. Palouse Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.04% or 42,336 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2.31% or 249,875 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.24% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 6.82% or 78,638 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd reported 2.35% stake. Liberty Capital holds 33,519 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.