Ing Groep N V (ING) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Has Lifted Stake by $3.03 Million as Shares Declined; Peconic Partners Upped Equinix (EQIX) Position by $362,400 as Shares Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 301,706 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.49M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 13/04/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,293 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NYSE Regulation: ING Financial Markets to Pay $5 Million to Settle Charges – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING Putting Investors Through Dutch Water Torture – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING Settled Its Money Laundering Case, But Worries About Capital And Turkey Remain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.