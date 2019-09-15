Ing Groep N V (ING) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $581,845; Schnieders Capital Management Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $401,115; Stock Price Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 689,387 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98 million, up from 636,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 5.55M shares traded or 56.40% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 21/05/2018 – POLAND’S ING BANK TO BUY UNION INVESTMENT LOCAL UNIT: DGP; 14/03/2018 – MANDATE: ING GROEP EUR 12NC7, USD 10NC5 TIER 2 NOTES; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,247 shares to 73,008 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,441 shares. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey has 2.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,040 shares. James Investment Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1,004 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 99,517 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 1,319 shares. Rampart Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,776 shares. 9,743 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability. Spectrum Mngmt Grp accumulated 14,473 shares. Whitnell And reported 275 shares stake. The Illinois-based Front Barnett has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 10,300 shares.

