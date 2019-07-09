Ing Groep N V (ING) Share Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $1.47 Million; De Burlo Group Position in Ciena (CIEN) Has Increased by $2.31 Million

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 3.32M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 3.64 million shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 07/03/2018 – COPPER SMELTERS’ LOW FEES REFLECT FEARS OVER MINE STRIKES: ING; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 08/03/2018 – ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares to 50,141 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,374 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 SMITH GARY B sold $371,833 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 9,600 shares. 2,000 shares were sold by Rothenstein David M, worth $77,382. 1,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $37,780 were sold by McFeely Scott. $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,850 shares to 42,050 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,425 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, John G Ullman And Assoc has 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 5,500 shares. Cibc World Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,170 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 143,723 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Lc accumulated 9,941 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust reported 3,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Advsrs holds 21,000 shares. 188,397 were accumulated by Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd. Element Capital Ltd owns 17,012 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.97 million shares. Smithfield reported 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Glenmede Com Na owns 1,379 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.