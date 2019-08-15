ING Groep N.V. (ING) Reaches $9.29 After 9.00% Down Move; Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Sentiment Is 1.38

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 29 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced their equity positions in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.36 million shares, up from 4.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 8.

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 1.40 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking services and products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company has market cap of $36.17 billion. The firm operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking divisions. It has a 7 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 25.45 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 463,875 shares traded or 68.77% up from the average. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund for 20,000 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 32,034 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Lp has 0.29% invested in the company for 16,750 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.25% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 30,445 shares.

