Ing Groep N V (ING) Market Value Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Increased Holding; First American Bank Raised Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $1.08 Million

First American Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 18,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 37,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.13. About 1.55 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 3.04M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING WITHDRAWS PLAN TO RAISE CEO’S COMPENSATION PACKAGE BY 50 PERCENT – COMPANY STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI ADJUSTS DIV POLICY TO NEW CAPITAL RATIOS

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 979,797 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $31.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 82,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,060 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc..

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 21,105 shares to 145,036 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,790 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline.