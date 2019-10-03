Ing Groep N V (ING) Market Valuation Declined While Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Position; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Cut Position by $128.60 Million

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 68.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 555,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.66 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 2.39 million shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 279,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.31M shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 29/05/2018 – APS ENERGIA SA APEP.WA – ALSO SIGNS 10-YEAR LEASING DEAL WITH ING LEASE POLSKA FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED REAL ESTATE; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 26/04/2018 – XIOR STUDENT HOUSING NV XIOR.BR : ING RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 04/04/2018 – MANDATE: ING BANK EUR BENCHMARK 10Y COVERED BOND; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intesa Sanpaolo: 9% Yield, But If It Looks Too Good To Be True, It Probably Is – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING: Steady And Underappreciated, Or Boring And Underwhelming? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 23,322 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $175.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 468,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dollar Tree Stock Rose Today – The Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Dollar Tree Has Life – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy for Uncertain Times – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,795 shares. London Co Of Virginia invested in 1.73% or 1.87 million shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,800 shares. 805,361 were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Hoplite Limited Partnership holds 3.56% or 242,048 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt owns 106,507 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2.12M were accumulated by Fil. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 110,799 shares. Cardinal Management invested in 27,699 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com holds 79,603 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 37,783 shares. Iowa State Bank stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Acadian Asset Ltd Co invested in 0% or 787 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 592 shares.