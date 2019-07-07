Ing Groep N V (ING) Holder Guggenheim Capital Increased Its Holding by $823,992 as Share Price Declined; As Crane Co (CR) Market Value Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Raised Stake by $12.96 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 68,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 217,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 2.16 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/04/2018 – GECINA CONCLUDES W/ ING FRANCE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Net Customer Deposit Inflow EUR2.4B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 24/05/2018 – POLMED SA POMP.WA – SIGNS 32 MLN ZLOTY LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ING BANK ŚLĄ; 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31M, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 174,551 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31,883 shares to 94,339 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 11,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,902 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 4,454 shares. Bailard holds 0.25% or 47,378 shares. Waddell Reed owns 604,225 shares. D E Shaw & Com Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Company holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, a New York-based fund reported 230,163 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,329 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Asset One invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Burney Co holds 0.01% or 2,625 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 3,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 5,530 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 490,838 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $39.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,103 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $179,717 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L bought $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Thursday, May 30.