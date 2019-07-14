ING Groep N.V. (ING) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Life Insurance company, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of ING Groep N.V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ING Groep N.V. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.69% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have ING Groep N.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.80% 0.40% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ING Groep N.V. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep N.V. N/A 12 8.54 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

ING Groep N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio ING Groep N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for ING Groep N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.08

The potential upside of the competitors is 54.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ING Groep N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ING Groep N.V. -6.06% -16.22% -8.2% -11.71% -29.62% 6.1% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year ING Groep N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that ING Groep N.V. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ING Groep N.V.’s competitors are 15.45% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

ING Groep N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ING Groep N.V.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.