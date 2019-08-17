ING Groep N.V. (ING) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is a company in the Life Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ING Groep N.V. has 3.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.09% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of ING Groep N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.92% of all Life Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ING Groep N.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep N.V. 0.00% 7.80% 0.40% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ING Groep N.V. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep N.V. N/A 12 8.43 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

ING Groep N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio ING Groep N.V. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ING Groep N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.04

As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 53.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ING Groep N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ING Groep N.V. -3.65% -4.15% -11.97% -8.49% -27.21% 4.13% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year ING Groep N.V. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that ING Groep N.V. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ING Groep N.V.’s rivals’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ING Groep N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ING Groep N.V.’s rivals beat ING Groep N.V. on 6 of the 5 factors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. The company operates through Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending, consumer lending, and lease products. The company also provides mortgages; corporate, commercial, structured, and real estate financing services; financial markets products; and payment, cash management, transaction, and trade finance services, as well as working capital solutions. It operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.