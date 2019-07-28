Ing Groep N.V. (Call) (ING) Market Valuation Declined While Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Holding by $7.37 Million; Heronetta Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Targa Res (TRGP)

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.35M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Ing Groep N.V. (Call) (ING) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 614,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 190,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 804,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Ing Groep N.V. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.86 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 13/03/2018 – ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (Call) (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,000 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ).

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.