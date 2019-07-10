Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) Holder Greenleaf Trust Raised Its Stake; Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Ao Smith (AOS) Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,431 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 81,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 646,622 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 46,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, up from 23,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.42 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 13/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI: ING PUT FORWARD MICHAL SZCZUREK FOR SPVY BRD; 21/05/2018 – POLAND’S ING BANK TO BUY UNION INVESTMENT LOCAL UNIT: DGP; 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 29/05/2018 – POLYUS PLZL POLYUS SIGNS $70M CREDIT LINE FROM ING; 23/05/2018 – ING’s Carnell Calls Recent BOK Commentary Very Dovish (Video); 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABL; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Fully Loaded CET1 Ratio at 14.3%

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) by 51,930 shares to 716,237 shares, valued at $55.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,272 shares, and cut its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,900 shares to 455,550 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,146 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E. Shares for $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W.

