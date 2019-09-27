Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Shares Rose While White Pine Capital Has Increased by $373,680 Its Position; Visa (V) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 45,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33 million shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 93,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 494,670 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 401,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.64M market cap company. It closed at $5.34 lastly. It is down 40.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Names Greg Schulte Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q Rev $16.5M; 21/03/2018 – Ryan J. Morris, Affiliates Report Stake In InfuSystems; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS ABOUT MATTERS, INCLUDING, SALE OF INFUSYSTEM OR CERTAIN OF ITS BUSINESSES OR ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Chief Operating Officer Jan Skonieczny Retiring, Effective April 28; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JAN SKONIECZNY, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO INFUSYSTEM NOMINATING SLATE OF SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – BELIEVE THAT SECURITIES OF INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC ARE SIGNIFICANTLY “UNDERVALUED” AND REPRESENT AN “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT”; 24/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,427 shares to 87,261 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 3,080 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru invested in 3.87 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. 2,626 are held by Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc. Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 238,479 shares. Stearns Svcs Group accumulated 0.18% or 5,716 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Co has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has 2,275 shares. 25,246 are owned by Fragasso Group Incorporated. Spc Financial accumulated 7,547 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 1.43% or 18,740 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,760 shares. Dillon & Associate, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,872 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo stated it has 43,136 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.17M shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3,455 shares to 12,275 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,538 shares, and cut its stake in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $413,822 activity. AWM Investment Company – Inc. had bought 16,650 shares worth $78,926. The insider Sansone Christopher R. bought 27,792 shares worth $136,938.