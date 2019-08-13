Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Increased Stake by $422,875; As Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Stock Declined, State Street Has Cut Its Stake by $302,752

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 9,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 327,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 337,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 247 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 401,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 316,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 4,335 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 40.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.96% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDER MORRIS NOMINATES 6 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS REPORTS 4.7 PCT STAKE IN INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 19, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JAN SKONIECZNY, WILL RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Retirement of Chief Operating Officer, Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and the Nominati; 25/04/2018 – MORRIS STILL PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE W/INFU; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM COO JAN SKONIECZNY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 28; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM – WILL NOMINATE TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 InfuSystem Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 190% to 9 Days; 21/03/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS – SEEK TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS’ MANAGEMENT, BOARD REGARDING STRATEGIC,OPERATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Since March 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $195,877 activity. Dilorio Richard also bought $16,458 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) shares. Sansone Christopher R. had bought 25,000 shares worth $109,033 on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold INFU shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 39,900 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) or 36,365 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 58,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.13M were accumulated by Minerva Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spark Mgmt Lc has 19,600 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Kennedy Cap Management Inc holds 0.08% or 673,493 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 84,998 shares. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 159 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 831 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 603,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Llc has 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 46,642 shares.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,580 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Selected as an Official Distributor of CADD® Infusion Therapy Products by Smiths Medical – PR Newswire” on June 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Dismissal of Class Action Shareholder Lawsuit – PR Newswire” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InfuSystem to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Infusystem Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 27,115 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 392,865 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Commerce Ltd Liability holds 2.54% or 1.04 million shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 1,239 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,705 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 29,345 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Company holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 49,054 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 787,815 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,417 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.51 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Mercantile Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MBWM)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 51,415 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $133.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 97,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).