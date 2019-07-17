InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 4 1.33 N/A -0.05 0.00 Masimo Corporation 133 9.25 N/A 3.55 39.81

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -1.7% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.21 and it happens to be 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Masimo Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Masimo Corporation which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Masimo Corporation is $148.4, which is potential -2.39% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Masimo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 82.6% respectively. InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Masimo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5.15% -0.42% 18.69% 55.63% 64.91% 36.63% Masimo Corporation 3.43% 3.86% 10.1% 22.43% 46.32% 31.69%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats InfuSystem Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.