InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)’s Financial Results Comparing With LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Both InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 4 1.32 N/A -0.05 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 27 5.31 N/A 1.12 24.71

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -1.7% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. Its rival LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus price target and a -6.31% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5.15% -0.42% 18.69% 55.63% 64.91% 36.63% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -1.46% -4.2% 10.93% 2.49% -17.19% 16.75%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.