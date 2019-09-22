InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.48 N/A -0.11 0.00 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.78 N/A 0.04 63.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CRH Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% CRH Medical Corporation 1.5% -7.51% -9.21% -14.78% -19.1% -11.15%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has 29.07% stronger performance while CRH Medical Corporation has -11.15% weaker performance.

Summary

CRH Medical Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.