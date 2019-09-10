InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.41 N/A -0.11 0.00 NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5% NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4%

Liquidity

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, NeuroMetrix Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. NeuroMetrix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares and 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while NeuroMetrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.