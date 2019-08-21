InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.41 N/A -0.11 0.00 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.87 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Liquidity

InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Harvard Bioscience Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Harvard Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Harvard Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.8% and 61%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.2% of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has 29.07% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc. beats InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.