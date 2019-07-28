Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.74 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.4% and 70.5%. About 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2% PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance while PICO Holdings Inc. has 24.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.