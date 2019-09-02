Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates companies, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 66.53% respectively. 4.9% are Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Legacy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.