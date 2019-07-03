Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Since Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 6 0.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares and 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend while Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV had bullish trend.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.