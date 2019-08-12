Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|5
|0.06
|N/A
|-2.43
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|0.00%
|34.1%
|-10.7%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|2.81%
|-4.48%
|-43.24%
|-68.86%
|-74.8%
|-68.74%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 7% stronger performance.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 8 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.