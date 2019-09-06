Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

This is a contrast between Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -2.43 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares and 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Andina Acquisition Corp. III has 1.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.