Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) EPS Estimated At $0.02; IMERYS SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (IMYSF) Shorts Lowered By 42.54%

IMERYS SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) had a decrease of 42.54% in short interest. IMYSF’s SI was 26,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 42.54% from 45,600 shares previously. It closed at $49.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. IEA’s profit would be $445,050 giving it 32.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.94 EPS previously, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s analysts see -102.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 143,539 shares traded. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) has declined 52.30% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IEA News: 04/05/2018 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Wind Energy Award Valued at Over $60 Million; 07/05/2018 – FMI Corporation Advises IEA Services LLC in Merger With M lll Acquisition Corp; 07/05/2018 – FMI Corp Advises IEA Services LLC in Merger With M III Acquisition Corp; 04/05/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES INC – CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY WHITE CONSTRUCTION, INC. A SUBSIDIARY COMPANY OF IEA

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialties various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The firm operates through Energy Solutions & Specialties, Filtration & Performance Additives, Ceramic Materials, and High Resistance Minerals divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It provides ground and precipitated calcium carbonates, and lime; cast/vibrated and quick dry castables, ramming and dry mixes, taphole clays, gunning materials, and prefabricated forms, as well as project management services for refractories; graphite and carbon products; and oilfield solutions.

