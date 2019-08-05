Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Comparing side by side

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.43 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 41.88% respectively. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 4.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.