Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -2.43 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. and Replay Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance while Replay Acquisition Corp. has 1.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Replay Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.